Senekal farmers give govt 3 weeks to come up with rural safety plan

The minister visited the Paul Roux and Bethlehem areas in the wake of the murder of a 21-year-old farmer earlier this month.

SENEKAL - Farmers in the Free State on Tuesday gave Police Minister Bheki Cele three weeks to come up with a solution to stop the violence in the area, warning that he could expect more violence if he failed.

Cele visited the Paul Roux and Bethlehem areas in the wake of the murder of a 21-year-old farmer earlier this month. Brendan Horner’s body was found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

Violence erupted in the Senekal community last week with farmers going on the rampage demanding suspects arrested for the murder be handed over.

A group of farmers gathered inside the Mitz Agricultural Union hall just outside Bloemfontein.

Cele addressed the group saying safety in farming was one of government’s priorities.

“Yes, the rural safety plan is there and all that, but we are working on the specifics of this area, the challenges with policing, and what will be done,” Cele said.

The minister promised to have a solid plan of action in three weeks, but Herkie Viljoen - who is one of the leaders in the area - warned Cele.

“You tell the people that you sent here, the knives are going to be out, the knives are going to be out. We will give them everything that we know so that they can properly investigate what is going on,” he said.

The two men accused of killing Horner were expected to appear in court on Friday.

