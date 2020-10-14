Senekal community prays for unity in divided town

The town has been in the spotlight due to recent tensions following the murder of 21-year-old Brendin Horner, who worked on a farm in nearby Paul Roux.

SENEKAL - The community of Senekal in the Free State said that they gathered to pray to dispel the evil spirit of disunity in the small town.

The town has been in the spotlight due to recent tensions following the murder of 21-year-old Brendin Horner, who worked on a farm in nearby Paul Roux.

Two men were arrested in connection with his murder and will appear in court on Friday.

At the same time, local businessman Andre Pienaar has also been arrested and denied bail for public violence and assaulting a female police officer during protests that turned violent last week.

A diverse group of worshipers gathered on a sports field in Senekal, praying in groups.

WATCH: Community prays for Senekal

They were led by different pastors from the many different denominations represented in this small town.

Local pastor, John Mathuhle, said that it was important for them to have pastors of all races present at this prayer session.

"We're not taking sides but we need to bring hope into our community and also considering the racial tensions that this has brought, we feel that we need to bring a positive message out there."

The group has also added Friday's court session on its prayer agenda, asking God to bring peace to the town.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.