Special provincial official funeral declared for Priscilla Jana

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana.

The late South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) deputy chairperson died on Saturday at the age of 76.

“In this regard, President Ramaphosa has authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the Gauteng Province on the day of her funeral service,” said acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale in a statement.

As a human rights lawyer, Jana represented several political heavyweights including former President Nelson Mandela and freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu during apartheid.

“Ambassador Jana was an outstanding and fearless human rights lawyer who devoted her practice to fighting the apartheid regime, defending a broad range of struggle leaders, and asserting the rights of marginalised South Africans.

Ambassador Jana was a former Member of Parliament and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands and Ireland,” the statement read.

