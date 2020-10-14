Premier Mabuyane receives SIU report on corruption claims involving officials

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is leading the probe and it came as government appeared to be upping the ante in its war on corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has received an updated report on the probe into corruption allegations involving provincial government employees, among others.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is leading the probe and it came as government appeared to be upping the ante in its war on corruption.

The SIU investigated allegations of corruption, maladministration, and malfeasance against some employees at provincial government departments, municipalities, public entities, and private companies doing business with the administration.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Mabuyane assured officials he would ensure full cooperation.

The premier also said he would make sure no internal probes were done on matters already being investigated by the SIU.

Mabuyane and SIU head Andy Mothibi agreed to hold regular meetings where the premier would receive reports about the status of investigations so that he could assist with challenges experienced by investigators.

