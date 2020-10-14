PE taxi driver found guilty of raping teen (14) commuter

In March 2016, the victim and her siblings, who were three and four at the time, took a taxi from their mother's house to their grandmother's.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth taxi driver has been found guilty of raping a 14-year-old commuter.

In March 2016, the victim and her siblings, who were three and four at the time, took a taxi from their mother's house to their grandmother's.

However, 34-year-old Mongameli Jojo took them to a cemetery, where he raped the teenager in the taxi in front of her two young siblings.

Jojo also robbed the girl of her sneakers and threatened to shoot her before dropping the children off at their grandmother's house.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Anelisa Ngcakani: "The case was postponed to 26 November 2020 for the pre-sentencing report."

