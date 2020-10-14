20°C / 22°C
Mthethwa informs ICC of govt intervention at crisis-hit CSA

This followed a series of meetings between Mthethwa and crisis-hit CSA to try and resolve issues at the embattled organisation.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa at a media briefing on the coronavirus on 25 March 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has notified the International Cricket Council (ICC) that government would be intervening at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

This followed a series of meetings between Mthethwa and crisis-hit CSA to try and resolve issues at the embattled organisation.

It also comes a day after CSA briefed Parliament’s sports portfolio committee about the findings in the Funduzi forensic report, which was apparently instrumental in the sacking of former CEO Thabang Moroe.

Last month, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) also intervened at cricket’s governing body but nothing came of it.

Mthethwa said that he saw no further value in engaging with CSA and the ball was now firmly in its court.

The minister gave CSA until 27 October to give a written response as to why his department should not intervene.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

