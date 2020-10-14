There are other victims, says Solly Msimanga’s sexual harassment accuser

Nkele Molapo recalled one specific day where she received a lift from Solly Msimanga following a debate in Pretoria when he allegedly made his move in his car outside her house.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who’s laid a sexual harassment complaint against Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng interim leader, Solly Msimanga, on Wednesday claimed since she had gone public more women had approached her with similar stories of experiences with the same leader.

Nkele Molapo recalled one specific day where she received a lift from Msimanga following a debate in Pretoria when he allegedly harassed her in his car outside her house.

Molapo claimed he blocked her from leaving his car and told her “I want you”, touching her inappropriately while she called him out and said no.

She claimed that more women wanted to come forward, but they were are too scared.

“I’ve got our fellow colleagues in the party, people who are working in the party but I can’t mention their names. I hope they will gather enough strength to come and speak for themselves, and then maybe they won’t be subjected to having to answer why now,” Molapo said.



“They are saying to me, ‘you are doing this for all of us. We’ve been there Nkele, we know what you’re talking about.’ I’m just praying that they gather enough strength,” she added.

Msimanga denied the claims saying he would take a lie detection test to prove his innocence. He opened a counterclaim against Molapo of crimen injuria.

“I will be contacting my lawyer and I’m hoping that she is ready to provide those names,” he said.

