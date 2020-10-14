Motlanthe: Public spats within ANC never shed light on real issues

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe, in response to this week’s clash on social media between Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Associations, said that such incidents were just heated but gave no clarity.

Motlanthe, in response to this week’s clash on social media between Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Associations, said that such incidents were just heated but gave no clarity.

Mbalula launched a Twitter attack on the association, calling its president Kebby Maphatsoe a suspected criminal and spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, a thug.

The minister has since been reprimanded by the ANC.

Speaking on Radio702, Motlanthe said that in the end, none of those involved emerge as winners.

“They just generate lots of heat and in the end, it doesn’t matter who is right in the beginning of the argument, at the end, non will be correct.”

He also said that the ANC needed to hold thorough debates on its stance of members implicated in corrupt activities.

Motlanthe said that the idea of innocent until proven guilty by a court of law was not a high ethical standard to live by.

“You cannot, when you are facing allegations that impinge on the integrity and standing of the organisation, continue as though all is well.”

