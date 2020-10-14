Mbalula, Madikizela expected to address WC taxi lekgotla on Thursday

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the objectives of the lekgotla was to pave the way for members of the taxi industry to engage one another in order to reimagine the industry.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela are expected to address the provincial taxi lekgotla in Cape Town on Thursday.

Madikizela said the objectives of the lekgotla was to pave the way for members of the taxi industry to engage one another in order to reimagine the industry.

“It will also be an opportunity to assess progress made by all the stakeholders in terms of the recommendations of the 1996 National Taxi Task Team.”

Madikizela has recently embarked on a province-wide tour encouraging the taxi industry and members of the public to participate in Thursday’s event, which will allow for inputs, suggestions and recommendations to feed the national lekgotla scheduled to take place later in the month.

Madikizela has had his hands full dealing with a spike in taxi violence in the Western Cape.

This year so far, there have been more than 60 taxi-related murders in the province with issues around operating licences and routes fuelling the violence.

Paarl, Bellville, Houtbay, Masiphumelele and Delft are among the affected communities.

