Malema: Black cops set to testify against me in assault case are hypocrites

The EFF leader and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates on a charge of assault on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Tuesday labelled black policemen who would be testifying against him as hypocrites.

Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates on a charge of assault.

They allegedly assaulted a police officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in 2018. They have denied assaulting anyone.

Malema took a swipe at black police officers during his address to his supporters outside court. He accused them of being cowards who were scared of arresting white people.

Several officers were expected to testify against him.

Malema launched a scratching attack on them.

“They are black outside and white inside. They’re here to defend a white man against their own,” he said.

Malema and Ndlozi were expected back in court on 28 October when the trial begins.

WATCH: Policemen get pushed all the time: EFF's Malema & Ndlozi in court for assault

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.