Ace Magashule expected to meet with MKMVA leadership in KZN

The ANC secretary-general met with disgruntled members of the veterans association on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is on Wednesday expected to meetwith the provincial executive of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in KwaZulu-Natal to hear their side of the story.

Magashule met with disgruntled members of the veterans association on Tuesday.

The group, known as MK Freedom Fighters, held several demonstrations even attempting to shut down KZN calling for the provincial executive committee (PEC) to be disbanded, and for its concerns around job security and the welfare of its members to be addressed.

The MKMVA PEC’s term of office expired, but no conference to elect new leadership had taken place.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Magashule wanted to brief the PEC on Tuesday’s meeting.

“We are yet to convene the structure which allegations are being made against so that he can hear the side of that structure’s story before he can take the matter to the national officials on Monday to decide on the way forward,” Ntombela said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.