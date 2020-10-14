Homeless people in eThekwini concerned about shelter, food as lockdown eases

The current state of disaster ends on Thursday and it was not yet clear if it would be extended.

DURBAN - Some homeless people in eThekwini on Tuesday told Eyewitness News that they fear that the easing of lockdown regulations would result in disinvestment by the eThekwini Municipality and NGOs from shelters set up in March.

While many citizens were left economically devastated after the declaration of the state of disaster and national lockdown, the homeless in eThekwini said they benefited as the municipality was forced to find shelter and provide health services.

The eThekwini Municipality in partnership with several NGOs managed to find shelter for over 2,000 people after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Njabulo Zwane, a homeless man, said he was grateful.

“I would like to thank them a lot for everything that they’ve done for us by taking us from the streets,” Zwane.

Shane Mqadi, another homeless man, said however his biggest fear was what would happen to him after the lockdown.

“I fear that when the lockdown is over, the kitchen that’s feedings the sites is going to close down, that’s what I’ve been told. And when it closes down the question is 'where I’m I going to go, I have nowhere to go,'” he said.

The eThekwini Municipality has told EWN that it was in the stages of establishing safe sleeping spaces for the homeless after the lockdown.

