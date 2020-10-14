Govt to focus on whole of society approach to stamp out GBV

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday hosted a roundtable discussion to talk about the process to form the board of trustees that would establish the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF).

CAPE TOWN - National government has stressed that a whole of society approach was needed to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

This process is currently under way.

The department recently called for nominations from civil society organisations to form part of the board of trustees.

The Department of Women's Esther Maluleke said that their strategy was centred around prevention and had six pillars.

"The interim steering committee was very clear that we need to throw every resource possible into prevention so that we harness the response to the crisis, that we address the drivers of gender-based violence and most importantly, that we stop gender-based violence before it happens."

In March this year, Cabinet approved the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

Following the declaration arising from the presidential summit against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) held in November 2018.

