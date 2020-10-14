Gautrain strike ends after Numsa agrees to 4.1% salary hike

Gautrain spokesperson Kasagee Nayger said that normal train services would resume on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain has announced that the strike by Numsa affiliated workers has ended after an agreement on a 4.1% salary hike.

Operations were disrupted for more than two weeks, with workers affiliated to the union demanding an 8% increase.

After talks deadlocked, Numsa and Bombela, the company operating the Gautrain, escalated negotiations to the CCMA.

"We are pleased to advise that the strike that commenced on the 5th of October has ended. Numsa and the Bombela Operating Company, with the support of the CCMA, have found a way in which the company's offer of 4.1% can be supported, with the employees in the lowest salary bands being better protected through this difficult time."

Numsa, in a statement, said that the increase would be backdated to 1 July.

