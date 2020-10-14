Family desperate for answers after missing boy (3) is found dead in car

On Tuesday, Diego Booysen’s body was found in a car parked in a backyard at a home just a few doors from his own in Newtown.

CAPE TOWN - A family is anxiously waiting to learn what caused the death of a three-year-old boy in a community near Wellington.

On Tuesday, Diego Booysen’s body was found in a car parked in a backyard at a home just a few doors from his own in Newtown.

A four-year-old girl, who was also reported missing the day before, was with him and was taken to hospital for observation.

Corona Crescent in Newtown was quiet on Tuesday as residents were left shocked at the discovery earlier in the day.

Booysen’s family was devastated when his body was found dead inside a car in a backyard in the same street.

The boy’s uncle Piet Solomons explained what happened: “The father said he was sitting here while the kids were playing in the street and he became tired, and so he went to lay down. When he woke up, he realised the kids were not there and they started searching but couldn’t find them.”

He said when his nephew and the four-year-old girl could not be found on Monday, they searched the entire community and found nothing.

“Everyone searched and looked everywhere,” Solomons said.

Police said the exact cause of death could not be determined yet and formed part of the investigation.

Residents and family members told Eyewitness News a man was been taken into custody, but police could not confirm this.

Diego’s death followed his mother’s death earlier this month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.