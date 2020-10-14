EXTRATIME: Darryn Binder looks to end Moto3 season on a high after maiden win

Binder has moved through the ranks slowly but surely in the past couple of years, graduating from the Red Bull Rookies Cup to Moto3.

CAPE TOWN - Motorsport may not be a sport typically associated with South Africa but that is quickly changing thanks to two brothers from Potchefstroom.



Brad and Darryn Binder are both making names for themselves in MotoGP and Moto3 respectively.



Recently Brad, who races for the Red Bull KTM Factory, became the first-ever South African to win a premier class race, at the Czech Republic GP, riding in only his third MotoGP outing.

Younger brother, Darryn, claimed his maiden win in Moto3 in Catalonia not too long after.

Darryn started the race way back in 20th place and speaking to EWN Sport said: “It really needed to happen. It is a long time coming. I'm super happy that I did it and in the way that it happened, it was a super key race for me.”

His win at the Moto3 Catalan GP means he is the first South African to win in the class since his brother, Brad, in 2016.

"Before the race when we woke up on Sunday morning, we actually had breakfast together, talking about it and I really felt like I could win. I said that to my brother and we spoke about what I should try and do in the last couple of laps to give me the best chance to win and it worked out. So, after the race I was super pumped. My brother was super happy for me too."

Before the race in Spain, it was announced that Darryn signed with team Petronas Sprinta for 2021, which means he will move from KTM to Honda machinery. Darryn is currently racing with CIP Green Power.

Binder has moved through the ranks slowly but surely in the past couple of years, graduating from the Red Bull Rookies Cup - a motorcycle racing series contested by young, up-and-coming motorcycle riders, who have not had experience in a motorcycle grand prix previously – to Moto3.

He now hopes to make the step up to Moto2.

"I've been with CIP for last year and this year," he told EWN Sport. "I want to move up into the Moto2 class and Petronas gave me an offer that I just couldn't refuse. I'm really looking forward to stepping up to be with them next year. And they've got such a great programme that hopefully, I can move up to Moto2 to the following year with them if I can do a good job next year."

The French GP was the most recent Moto3 race and now the teams move to Spain for four races, before the 2020 season ends in Portugal.

"I'd like to just try to finish the season off as strong as possible," he said speaking to EWN Sport. "If I could pick up a couple more wins, I'd be super happy and then that would just leave me feeling confident going into next year with Petronas. Then next year I’d like to try and fight for a podium every race and hopefully be in that fight for a championship at the end of the year to be able to go up to Moto2 the following year."

The Binder brothers are putting South Africa on the map in terms of motorsport and the 22-year-old hopes that their victories will help ignite a new love for the sport in the country of their birth.

"One of my big dreams would be that MotoGP would come back to South Africa, I think it'd be so cool. I think that would really maybe pick up the sport again a little bit and I hope that racing in SA continues and that more of us get over here, and show that we've definitely got the potential to be on the world stage."

