Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith’s corruption case postponed to December

State prosecutors told the court on Wednesday they had experienced difficulties with accessing their offices due to COVID-19, and they had not shared critical documents with Smith’s lawyers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning postponed the fraud and corruption case against former African National Congress (ANC) MP, Vincent Smith, to 3 December.

State prosecutors told the court they had experienced difficulties with accessing their offices due to COVID-19, and they had not shared critical documents with Smith’s lawyers.

Smith was charged with fraud and corruption after he allegedly received money from Bosasa amounting to R800,000 through various transactions.

As a Member of Parliament, Smith was obliged to disclose his interests, however, he failed to do so.

The State contended that Parliament suffered actual or potential prejudice when Smith failed to disclose that he had received benefits from Bosasa in his declaration of financial interests.

Meanwhile, the court heard part of the court case with lawyers representing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi - who is also implicated in the matter - arguing that he should be granted bail after the State opposed his application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.