EWN Weather Watch: Early summer heat continues across SA

CAPE TOWN - The run of clear skies and high temperatures continue across the country on Thursday as summer rolls in early. Some areas along the coast, though, can expect cooler temperatures.

WESTERN CAPE

While the interior of the province enjoys fine summer conditions, some areas along the coast will see much cooler weather.

Cape Town can expect clear skies but with a high of only 20°C, along with a stiff north-easterly wind. George can expect similar conditions and a high of 21°C, while Worcester will see a maximum of 26°C and Vredendal tops the mercury at 32°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/ZWSqdbsPkQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 14, 2020

GAUTENG

Johannesburg's run of clear skies and hot temperatures continues with a forecast high of 26°C. Pretoria is a tad warmer, topping the mercury at 28°C and Hammanskraal is expected to reach a blistering 29°C. A light breeze is expected to cool things down slightly.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/NXpAGRLnuO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 14, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

After a cooler Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal joins the summer party with clear skies and much higher temperatures. Durban will hit a high of 25°C and Richard's Bay 28°C but both coastal cities can expect strongs south-westerly gusts. Newcastle is forecast to top the mercury at 32°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/nXJT6BcPZ5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 14, 2020

