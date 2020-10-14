Eskom pays suspended executives to walk away quietly - Ngubane

He said Eskom paid three executives their full annual salaries to make way for an inquiry the commission found was conceptualised at Zuma’s residence in KNZ..

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane on Tuesday said the power utility paid suspended executives to walk away because that’s what it does.



Ngubane concluded another appearance at the state capture commission.



He testified about media statements and board resolutions that were drafted by known Gupta associates who appear to have known that Zola Tsotsi would be fired before the board made the decision.



He was asked, “Why was the board giving them money to go away?"

Ngubane replied, “Eskom does that, Eskom does that (laughing)."

He said Eskom paid three executives their full annual salaries to make way for an inquiry that the commission found was conceptualised at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in Kwa-Zulu Natal.



Advocate Pule Seleka made his conclusion about why that was done.

“You kick them out, you pay them for staying at home doing nothing - you get Dentons to start an investigation which is actually a farce and pay them R20million six weeks into the job because by that time the board had achieved the mandate of whoever was directing it."



Ngubane said he wished the country would acknowledge the good work that his board did.



Yet Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said a balanced view had to be taken and wrong must be highlighted to make sure it doesn't happen again.

