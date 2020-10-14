Eskom implements “load reduction” in parts of Gauteng

The power utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas of Gauteng by implementing so called "load reduction".

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday deliberately cut power to thousands of people in Soweto and The Vaal.

The power utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high density areas of Gauteng by implementing so called "load reduction".

Eskom said it would reconnect affected customers to the grid at 9am and asked customers not to report the outages.

