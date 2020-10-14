Elton Abrahams sentenced to 20 years in Zelda van Niekerk's murder case

Abrahams stood guard while Zelda Van Niekerk was robbed and murdered under a bridge along the N1 in the vicinity of Century City but he was charged with common purpose.

CAPE TOWN - The last of the three men charged with killing a biker along the N1 highway in 2018 has been sentenced to an effective 20 years behind bars.

Elton Abrahams has been handed a 20-year sentence in connection with the shooting of Zelda Van Niekerk, who had pulled over near Century City to wait for a friend.

He has also received a 10-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Abrahams stood guard while Zelda Van Niekerk was robbed and murdered under a bridge along the N1 in the vicinity of Century City but he was charged with common purpose.

Abrahams told the court that on 28 September 2018, he and his two co-accused smoked a pipe of dagga and mandrax and after they ran out of drugs, they decided to hunt for robbery victims in Summer Greens.

The men did not find anyone to rob and on their way back to Factreton, they spotted the woman sitting on her bike under the bridge.

She was waiting for a friend to make their way to Fish Hoek together, from where they would escort a friend's son to his matric ball.

However, the 45-year-old mother was robbed of her backpack with R3,000 inside and she was shot in the stomach.

Lucian Ackerman fired the shot and was handed a life sentence earlier this year, while another accused, Michael Peterson, was handed a 20-year sentence for murder and 10 years for robbery after pleading guilty in November.

