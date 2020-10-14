Teacher in hot water for identifying himself as African on job application

JOHANNESBURG - A Western Cape teacher has reportedly been summoned to a disciplinary hearing for claiming to be African on his resume, instead of sticking with his so-called official coloured identity.

Times Live on Wednesday reported that Glen Snyman, a teacher at Grootkraal Primary School in Oudtshoorn, allegedly self-identified as African when applying for a principal's job at another school three years ago.

He didn't land the job, but the Western Cape Education Department late last month summoned him to a disciplinary hearing.

Snyman is an outspoken critic of race classification and is the founder of an organisation called People Against Race Classification. He is particularly outspoken against the use of the term coloured, which he considers degrading.

Since 2010, Snyman has led a campaign against government's continued use of race categories - black, coloured, Indian and white - on official documentation, including job-application forms.

