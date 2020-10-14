Case against Charl Kinnear’s suspected murder moves to regional court

Zane Killian briefly appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The sole suspect arrested for the murder of a Cape Town detective will have his bail hearing heard in a Bellville court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had agreed to the matter being transferred to the Bellville Regional Court.

Killian was charged with the murder of detective Charl Kinnear, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful interception of communication.

At a previous court appearance, Killian’s lawyers had raised security concerns over the case being heard at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

Despite this, he appeared again at that very court last week.

On Wednesday morning, before the start of court proceedings, parties met with the regional court magistrate to discuss dates for the bail application.

Killian’s bail application was expected to be heard on 26, 27, and 30 October.

