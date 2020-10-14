Budget cuts will cause case backlogs at superior courts, OCJ tells MPs

Chief financial officer, Casper Coetzer, said that the Office of the Chief Justice was facing compulsory budget cuts of R258m in the next financial year and a further cut of R350m in 2023.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has told Parliament that compulsory budget cuts will cause case backlogs in superior courts and affect translation and transcription services, as well as operations at the new High Court in Mpumalanga.

The OCJ on Tuesday briefed Parliament on its performance for the past year and the first quarter of this year, warning that the cuts would undermine the office’s ability to carry out its mandate. The Office of the Chief Justice is responsible for administering the superior courts of the country.

He said that the cuts would have a serious impact on the operation of the superior courts in the country, including the High Courts, the Supreme Court of Appeals and the Constitutional Court, as they will be unable to fill vacancies.

"The first impact will be increased case backlogs at all the superior courts, including the main seats, local seats as well as circuit courts; the training programme for judicial officers will have to be scaled down in future; we won’t be able to provide sufficient translation and transcription services as a result of these budget pressures."

Coetzer said that the cuts would force the OCJ not to fill critical posts. He said that additional funding for staffing the Mpumalanga division of the High Court had been negated by the cuts.

"Although we’ve appointed staff and the courts are operational, it means we are now working in a deficit for this establishment as well."

