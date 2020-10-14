Authorities investigate after dozens catch COVID-19 at Cape Town nightclub

At least 63 people contracted the virus, among them teenagers, almost two weeks ago. The infections were traced back to a party held at the Tin Roof in Claremont.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) and police are investigating a Cape Town nightclub where dozens of COVID-19 cases sprung up.

R10 shots and two-for-one specials were just some of the items advertised by the nightclub to lure partygoers.

Now the source of 63 coronavirus infections, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said at least 37 of those infected were matric pupils.

“We also understand that this is going to put pressure on the matric system and we call on all residents of our province to be responsible, making sure that indoor events have got proper ventilation, and we wash our hands, and business also need to play their part as well,” he said.

Winde said while the new cluster of cases was not an indication of a second wave in the province, it was an example of the potential threat and of people letting their guard down.

