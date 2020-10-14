Another security breach at office of Chief Justice

In a break-in during 2017, a number of computers containing information about judges were stolen from the office.

CAPE TOWN - The office of the Chief Justice on Tuesday revealed another security breach at its Midrand premises in Gauteng.

What was understood to be cyber criminals, struck during the end of September.

Secretary general for the office, Memme Sejosengwe, was reluctant to give details to Parliament’s Justice Portfolio Committee on Tuesday, for fear of jeopardising the investigation into the incident.

In a break-in during 2017, a number of computers containing information about judges were stolen from the office; and while a suspect was arrested, police later closed the case as “undetected”.

The office of the Chief Justice is responsible for administering the country’s superior courts.

Sejosengwe said the latest security breach was under investigation.

“There was a breach in our ICT environment, which occurred towards the end of September and the matter is under investigation with the multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies of the state and the matter is under investigation.

“And therefore we need to give the investigation the time to ensure they come to the root cause. I seek the committee’s indulgence so that we do not discuss this matter further so we do not compromise the law enforcement agencies’ investigations and also expose the system more to the vulnerability and risks, given what has happened.”

Sejosengwe says the office is beefing up its ICT infrastructure. she has committed to report back to parliament’s justice committee once the investigation is concluded.

