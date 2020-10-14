Angelo Agrizzi denied bail in corruption and bribery case

Magistrate Phillip Venter said that he was satisfied with the State's case that Agrizzi had the financial means to set up and sustain a comfortable lifestyle outside the country's borders.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, has been denied bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after the State argued that he is a flight risk.

Agrizzi is facing corruption and bribery charges, along with former ANC Member of Parliament Vincent Smith, after the latter was found to have received monies amounting to R800,000 from Bosasa.

Magistrate Phillip Venter said that he was satisfied with the State's case that Agrizzi had the financial means to set up and sustain a comfortable lifestyle outside the country's borders and it appears it may be in Italy after he and his wife transferred about R24 million to offshore accounts there and bought property.

State prosecutors presented evidence to the court pointing to failure by Agrizzi to declare all his assets to the court today and when he appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court last year.

