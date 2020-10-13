We can’t celebrate just yet, says Enoch Mpianzi's family

Enock Mpianzi (14) drowned at a Parktown Boys High orientation camp in January at the Nyathi Bush and River Break Resort in Brits.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Parktown Boys High pupil, Enock Mpianzi, on Monday said they could not celebrate until those responsible for his death face the full might of the law.

This comes after news that the school’s principal, Malcom Williams, was fired on Monday.

The 14-year-old drowned at a school orientation camp in January, at the Nyathi Bush and River Break Resort in Brits.

An investigation by the Gauteng Education Department found Williams guilty of taking pupils on the trip without prior approval from the department. He was also found guilty of failing to ensure a correct roll call for all pupils who went on the excursion.

Mpianzi’s uncle, Sebastian Kodiemoka, described the decision by the Gauteng Education Department to fire Williams as “a nice approach”, but said they could not celebrate just yet.

He says the department acted in the only way that it could.

“They are a unit of the department, so if the department did something wrong, they would have to manage it. For us, it’s not enough. They’re just expecting people to continue with their lives.”



The National Prosecuting Authority is in possession of a docket into Mpianzi’s death, and despite a forensic probe finding that some of the teachers and the resort be held liable, a decision to prosecute has not yet been made.

