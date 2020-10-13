WC water supply in recovery

Several dams have reached capacity following heavy winter rains this year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's water supply system has seen a massive recovery this year with several dams having reached capacity following heavy winter rains.

The National Department of Water and Sanitation has lifted water restrictions in many parts of the province, but the City of Cape Town on Tuesday said it would wait until November to decide on lowering water restrictions in the metro and any lowering of tariffs.

Department Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said, “We are able to either impose or lift restrictions as per the gazetted restrictions by the department, which are restrictions on the system itself; whereas the local restrictions are the responsibility of local government - that’s why the City of Cape Town is able to take special decisions regarding that."

