WC authorities plead with public to protect paramedics after yet another attack

Two paramedics were on their way to pick up patients from the Khayelitsha Community Health Clinic on Monday when three men flagged them along Mew Way. They were then held up at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health authorities on Monday again pleaded with communities to protect and support paramedics.

This after yet another attack on an ambulance crew in broad daylight in Khayelitsha on Monday.

Two paramedics were on their way to pick up patients from the Khayelitsha Community Health Clinic when three men flagged them along Mew Way. They were then held up at gunpoint.

The assailants demanded they hand over their wallets and cellphones. One of the paramedics pleaded with his attackers to take the cash, but to leave his wallet and identity document.

“One of the suspects proceeded to slap the male official in his face threw his wallet on the road, and then fled from the scene,” said Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick.

The area where the attack occurred was declared a temporary red zone. That means EMS crews would be escorted by police when called out.

In 2019, the provincial Health Department recorded 30 attacks on ambulance crews in the province.

Since the start of this year, more than 46 incidents were already been reported.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.