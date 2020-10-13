Tzaneen police probing murder cases after family of 3 die in fire

Police say the 51-year-old used a highly flammable substance to set the house alight on Monday resulting to his death and that of the children, aged nine and 13.

JOHANNESBURG - A father and his two daughters have died in a fire after the man torched their house in an alleged suicide in near Tzaneen.

Police said that the 51-year-old used a highly flammable substance to set the house alight on Monday resulting in his death and that of the children, aged nine and 13.



Neighbours attempted to rescue the family but were unable to due to the severity of the blaze.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said: "The police have opened two counts of murder and inquest after a 51-year-old and his two daughters, aged nine and 13, burnt to death in their house on Monday morning. The fire was noticed by the neighbours who called firefighters and the police. Police investigations are continuing."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.