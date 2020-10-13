Tsotsi antagonised Eskom board, Ngubane tells Zondo

Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane said that his predecessor Zola Tsotsi had faced serious allegations, including meddling in operations and misrepresenting information.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane said that his predecessor Zola Tsotsi had faced serious allegations, including meddling in operations and misrepresenting information.

Ngubane has been continuing his testimony at the state capture commission, where he earlier admitted that he communicated with Gupta associates Salim Essa and Nazeem Howa, but he denied that he gave them information about board decisions.

The commission also wanted to know what was discussed in a meeting with former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown where the minutes were not recorded.

Ngubane said that the board agreed that his Tsotsi was compromised and he read an email written by Norman Baloyi, another board member who was later removed.

“The allegations of meddling in operations, such as dealing with or writing to service providers inconsistencies or misrepresentations of information that he presented to the board in relation to the suspension of executives and possible conflict of interest when acting capacities were handled. For example, generation is one of the areas of inquiry, he said nothing regarding generation.”

Ngubane is adamant that Tsotsi antagonised the board and it lost confidence in him, yet the reasons for his resignation appear to be decisions made by or with former President Jacob Zuma.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.