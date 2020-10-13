20°C / 22°C
Tin Roof event led to at least 63 COVID-19 cases, including 37 matrics - WC govt

Premier Allan Winde said that a full investigation by police and the Western Cape Liquor Authority into the bar in question was now under way.

FILE: A healthcare worker organises COVID-19 tests that were just administered at United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas Thursday, 25 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A healthcare worker organises COVID-19 tests that were just administered at United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas Thursday, 25 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape government said that an "isolated super-spreader event" at a night club in Cape Town had been linked to at least 63 COVID-19 cases.

It is understood that the event, which was hosted last week, saw at least 37 matric pupils from several schools contract the virus after infections were traced back to a nightclub called Tin Roof.

The club allegedly had promised cheap alcohol on social media ahead of the event.

Premier Allan Winde said that a full investigation by police and the Western Cape Liquor Authority into the bar in question was now under way.

"Our call is that residents and businesses need to play their part so that we can move forward and make sure that this province is safe from the spread of the virus. In this case, specifically, we noticed that 63 cases are linked to one single bar or club."

