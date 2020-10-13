Three-month wait to process complaints related to WC anti-gang unit

Ombud Johan Brand has been asked to investigate allegations of police brutality and unethical conduct during raids.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Police Ombudsman on Tuesday said it would take at least three months to investigate complaints related to the province's anti-gang unit.



“When they do specific searches at addresses, wrong houses are searched and turned upside down and property is being damaged.”

The unit was deployed to gang hot spots last November.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz reached out to Brand after receiving numerous complaints from the public.

Brand said members of the public should come forward if they feel they've had their rights infringed.



“Our investigations normally take about three months, but we urge the public to provide us with their comments within the next 30 days. We have already received a tremendous responses from communities all over the Western Cape.”

