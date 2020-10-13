Survey: South Africans' stress levels have shot up by 56% due to COVID-19

Pharma Dynamics' Abdurahman Kenny said people from across the country participated in the survey and were asked about their mental health throughout the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - How have you been coping under lockdown?

A national survey has found since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africans' stress levels have shot up by 56%.

The majority of respondents reported an increase in psychological and emotional stress during the lockdown.

“More than 50% of the respondents either lost their jobs, had to take a pay cut or were forced to close their business,” he said.

