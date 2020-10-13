Sitole: Arrest of high-ranking SAPS official shows there are no ‘untouchables’

Deputy National Police Commissioner for human resources, Bonang Mgwenya, appeared in a Joburg court on Monday on charges of fraud, corruption, theft, and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole on Monday said the latest arrest of a senior South African Police Service (SAPS) official for corruption showed that there were no “untouchables” in the service.

Reacting to the court appearance, Sitole said it was disturbing to see the police having to arrest their own leadership due to alleged fraud and corruption.

She was arrested for her role in an almost R200 million tender for emergency warning equipment.

Mgwenya, who is ranked the second most senior official in the SAPS, was granted R20,000 bail. She is the 13th accused in the tender fraud cause.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said Mgwenya would join several other high-ranking police officials in the dock in November for allegedly defrauding the government of over R191 million.

“During the procurement process, the SAPS accused completely ignored the competitive bidding process and committed the SAPS to financial exposure of R191 million in favour of [Vimpie] Manthatha’s company in exchange for benefits they received from Manthatha,” Twala said.

