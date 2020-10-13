Senekal farmer accused of inciting public violence denied bail

This followed chaos that erupted last week in court when local farmers stormed the building demanding that the two suspects accused of murdering Brendin Horner be handed over to the community.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State on Tuesday morning denied bail to 51-year-old Andre Pienaar who is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and public violence.

This followed chaos that erupted last week in court when local farmers stormed the building demanding that the two suspects accused of the murder of 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner, be handed over to the community.

Court property was destroyed during the invasion, gunshots were fired, and a police van was set alight.

