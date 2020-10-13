Report reveals damning findings against senior Ugu Municipality officials

Revelations include failure to follow adequate procurement processes in the awarding of tenders, nepotism and paying suppliers for incomplete work.

DURBAN - A report commissioned by the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department into the Ugu District Municipality on the south coast has revealed damning findings against senior officials and has recommended that criminal cases be opened against those suspected of malfeasance.

Revelations include failure to follow adequate procurement processes in the awarding of tenders, nepotism and paying suppliers for incomplete work.

The south coast region has experienced several service delivery protests over issues such as water supply over the past five years.

In a report seen by Eyewitness News, Ugu municipal manager Dhanpalan Naidoo and supply chain manager Ntokozo Mkhize have been identified among officials who have failed in their duties.

The report has recommended disciplinary action against at least seven officials implicated in irregular and wasteful expenditure amounting to millions.

According to the report, tenders have been advertised for shorter periods than legislated and suppliers who’ve failed to comply with bidding processes have been awarded tenders.

In one instance, RDC Plumbers and Builders, a supplier who earned R25.4million from the municipality between November 2016 and July 2018, has received multiple tenders from the municipality despite owing municipal rates.

In another event, Winwater Electrical and Mechanical Projects was paid R20.8 million despite failing to execute its duties.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.