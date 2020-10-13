Popcru calls for SAPS’ vetting process to be improved

The union welcomed the arrest of Deputy National Police Commissioner for human resources Bonang Mgwenya on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Monday said it wanted the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) vetting process to be improved.

Mgwenya was charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering, and theft stemming from a tender for police equipment. A Joburg magistrates court granted her bail of R20,000.

“It is quite important that within the SAPS we have people with integrity. The last time we had a commissioner who finished his term was George Fivaz, who was the first national police commissioner in the country. We think part of the challenge is that in the SAPS, there has not been consistency with leadership,” said Popcru’s spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

