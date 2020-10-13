20°C / 22°C
Police arrest 2 suspects after uncovering dagga lab in Ottery

A tip-off led officers attached to the provincial detectives unit to a business park in Ferndale Drive on Tuesday morning.

hydroponic dagga lab discovered in Ottery on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two suspects after uncovering a hydroponic dagga lab in Ottery.

A tip-off led officers attached to the provincial detectives unit to a business park in Ferndale Drive on Tuesday morning.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “At approximately 10:45, the members, with the assistance of Cape Town Flying Squad, uncovered and hydroponic cannabis laboratory comprising of dagga drying equipment and various dagga plants valued at R82,000.”

