Police arrest 2 suspects after uncovering dagga lab in Ottery

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two suspects after uncovering a hydroponic dagga lab in Ottery.

A tip-off led officers attached to the provincial detectives unit to a business park in Ferndale Drive on Tuesday morning.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “At approximately 10:45, the members, with the assistance of Cape Town Flying Squad, uncovered and hydroponic cannabis laboratory comprising of dagga drying equipment and various dagga plants valued at R82,000.”

#sapsWC Four cooling units transformed into hot houses, fully equipped with plants in various stages of cultivation, were found. The equipment, the plants and a substantial amount of dried cannabis were confiscated. Duo aged 33 and 36 arrested on charges of drug trafficking ME pic.twitter.com/RfHdKJK5ky — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 13, 2020

