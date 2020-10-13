Media granted permission to record proceedings in Malema, Ndlozi assault case

The case against Malema and Ndlozi was due to begin today but was delayed due to an application by the media to record the proceedings.

RANDBURG - Members of the media have now been granted permission to record proceedings in the assault case of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

They appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday for their assault case.

They allegedly assaulted a police officer at the funeral of African National Congress (ANC) veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela in 2018.

They have been charged been with common assault, a charge they deny.

Earlier, members of the media were summoned to the magistrate’s chambers to explain why they had not applied to record the case.

The media application was then heard and was granted as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane explains: "The media can pre-record court proceedings and photographs can be taken before and after court proceedings. The media cannot take pictures of any witnesses or any legal practitioners."

Live streaming will not be permitted.

Malema and Ndlozi will return to court on 28 October when the first witness is expected to take the stand.

