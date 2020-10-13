Mboweni seeks to delay tabling MTBPS by a week

In his correspondence to the Speaker, Finance Minister Mboweni highlights the recent complex decisions taken by Cabinet in respect of the 2020/21 adjusted estimates.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has requested an alternate date of Wednesday, 28 October to table the 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

The tabling of the budget is scheduled for 21 October.



He is also looking at the implications of the time frames for the finalisation of government's economic reconstruction and recovery plan on the budget process.

The president is expected to release details on this on Thursday.

The National Assembly programme committee will now consider the request.

