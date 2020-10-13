Mbalula hits out at Niehaus, Maphatsoe accusing them of 'nefarious agendas'

Among his string of tweets, Fikile Mbalula called out people he called "thugs" who were out to tarnish the image of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Fikile Mbalula has stuck to his guns after firing off a series of tweets hitting out at a number of senior party officials, particularly uMkhonto weSizwe's Carl Niehaus and Kebby Maphatsoe.

Mbalula's tweets coincided with an MK Veterans' Association (MKVA) at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

He shared his views on those complaining about him claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was their milking cow and that his sin was closing the taps for their fake security companies.

Mbalula also added a few personal jibes, going as far as calling them criminals.

Prasa was your milking cow,I have closed the taps that is my sin you used to do as wish with fake security companies. NINYILE — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

I have great admiration for umkhonto we sizwe great admiration 👊what kebby and niehaus are doing in its name will come to an end one day ,I have less respect for thugs masquerading as mk Period! i rest my case. Ong'funayo makeze ndikhona . — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Karl Niehaus faked the death of his own mother ,Faked death of his own mother ,faked death of his own mother today he is showing up with chicken audacity threatening everyone including the state. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Its Anc Vs Thugs who are covered in a sheep skin. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

I kno everything and anything about this thugs ,They've been chasing me all along my wife my family everything and I've been quiet quite quiet quiet.... — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Kebby maphatsoe ran away from the camps that is why he's got one hand,He lost his hand from cowardice not in a fight against apartheid. COWARD — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Mbalula followed his tweets with a statement, cementing his views that the likes of Niehaus and Maphatsoe had ulterior motives aimed at looting Prasa, which falls under the transport ministry.

FULL: STATEMENT BY MINISTER @MBALULAFIKILE on CAMPAIGN BY PEOPLE WHO ALLEGE THEMSELVES AS MK VETERANS pic.twitter.com/EfDnw7XCod — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

The ANC has reprimanded Mbalula saying his actions went against the party's social media policy.

Meanwhile, Maphatsoe and Niehaus both responded to the tweets.

Maphatsoe warned that Mbalula would not be able to speak in public without first making an apology. Niehaus said he was "out of line".

