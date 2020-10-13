20°C / 22°C
Mbalula hits out at Niehaus, Maphatsoe accusing them of 'nefarious agendas'

Among his string of tweets, Fikile Mbalula called out people he called "thugs" who were out to tarnish the image of the ANC.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a media briefing on 29 June 2020. Picture: @EsethuOnDuty/Twitter
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Fikile Mbalula has stuck to his guns after firing off a series of tweets hitting out at a number of senior party officials, particularly uMkhonto weSizwe's Carl Niehaus and Kebby Maphatsoe.

Mbalula's tweets coincided with an MK Veterans' Association (MKVA) at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

Among his string of tweets, he called out people he called "thugs" who were out to tarnish the image of the ANC.

He shared his views on those complaining about him claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was their milking cow and that his sin was closing the taps for their fake security companies.

Mbalula also added a few personal jibes, going as far as calling them criminals.

Mbalula followed his tweets with a statement, cementing his views that the likes of Niehaus and Maphatsoe had ulterior motives aimed at looting Prasa, which falls under the transport ministry.

The ANC has reprimanded Mbalula saying his actions went against the party's social media policy.

Meanwhile, Maphatsoe and Niehaus both responded to the tweets.

Maphatsoe warned that Mbalula would not be able to speak in public without first making an apology. Niehaus said he was "out of line".

