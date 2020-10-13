Mashaba: It’s time for SA to stop flirting with failed socialist policies

Founder and leader of Action SA, Herman Mashaba, has shared his views on the paths towards economic recovery for the country post-COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Founder and leader of Action SA, Herman Mashaba, said that it was time that South Africa stopped flirting with failed socialist policies.

Mashaba has shared his views on the paths toward economic recovery for the country post-COVID-19.

He said that both the African National Congress government and opposition parties had failed to deliver any leadership and hope for South Africans.

Mashaba’s offering comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to table his economic recovery plan in Parliament on Thursday.

The Action SA leader said that certainty was required for economic growth.

“Over the past few years, the economic direction has been confused, contradicted and changes according to which audience it is being communicated to.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.