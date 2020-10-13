Man slapped with 20 years behind bars for raping woman in Mount Fletcher

The woman was sexually assaulted last May.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been slapped with 20 years in prison after he raped a woman in the Mount Fletcher area.

Philani Ntanjana was sentenced on Friday.

The victim was at home when three suspects lured her outside saying that they were collecting money.

The police's Ursula Roelofse explained: “She then went outside and was followed by one of the men who grabbed her, threw her to the ground and raped her while the others were watching. The neighbour that heard her crying came to her rescue and took her to her relatives.”

An investigation led to Ntanjana’s arrest just days later.

The other suspects were never arrested.

