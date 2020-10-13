Malema wants media to cover cop’s testimony in assault case

The EFF leader and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday appeared at the Randburg Magistrate Court to answer to allegations that they assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said he would not allow a police officer to give evidence against him and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi without the media being present to record proceedings.

The magistrate called several members of the press to his chambers questioning why they failed to notify the court in time that they wanted to take visuals, audio, and pictures during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Some media companies responded by saying they were only notified at the last minute about this case. As a result, the magistrate said a media application could be filed but he was only prepared to listen to the application later on.

Malema was aggrieved by this saying the world needed to see his accuser and hear his claims of assault.

“It’s either you cover the white man today and you cover us after. And if you can’t cover the white man, therefore you can’t cover us. We must be covered all of us,” he said.

At the same time, EFF supporters continued to protest outside in the courtyard.

