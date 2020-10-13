Malema maintains that he & Ndlozi did nothing wrong in assault case

EFF leader Julius Malema maintains that he and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did nothing wrong and they have been dragged to court because they pushed a white man.

RANDBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema maintains that his accuser should be the one who should apologise, saying that he and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did nothing wrong.

The two appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the alleged assault of a police officer.

This was at the funeral of African National Congress (ANC) veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela in 2018.

Malema maintains that they did nothing wrong and they have been dragged to court because they pushed a white man.

He was addressing his supporters outside the Randburg Magistrates Court.

"The white man called Venter must apologise to us. The presidential protection unit must apologise to us. The VIP protection unit must apologise to us..."

He launched an attack on black police officers, saying that they were scared of arresting white people.

"[The] police must regain their respect."

Malema and Ndlozi's trial was due to begin today but the matter was postponed to 28 October.

The delay was as a result of an application by the media to record the proceedings.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.