Malema and Ndlozi due in court over assault charges

The two were expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court to answer to allegations that they assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the State was ready to proceed with the common assault trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday morning.

Malema and Ndlozi said they were fighting to enter Fourways Memorial Park when the officer stopped them.

Malema strongly denies the claims and that he pushed the VIP protection unit officer.

