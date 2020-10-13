Magashule: ANC will speak to Mbalula over MKMVA tweets

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula took to the social media platform on Monday where he attacked Magashule, and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leaders and supporters of the former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party will speak with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula following a spat that played out on Twitter.

Mbalula took to the social media platform on Monday where he attacked Magashule, and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leaders and supporters of former President Jacob Zuma.

Magashule addressed MKMVA members in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “We will engage with Mbalula, he is a member of the national working committee. I can’t engage with him publicly and try to understand what the issues are.”

Meanwhile, Mbalula remains adamant that he's being targeted for cleaning up corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and cancelling irregular security contracts.

“Those people are not fighting a battle for the soldiers; they are fighting for themselves. MK is an honourable army of the people of South Africa. So, I will never be intimidated by Kebby and his cohorts, who simply misuse the name MK to basically to drain people and amass themselves with resources.”

