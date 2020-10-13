Kraaifontein murder suspects due back in court on Monday

Duran Visagie was hit by a stray bullet last Tuesday and died in hospital the following day.

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy in Kraaifontein are due back in court on Monday.



Trevano Lodewyk and Dimitri Wence were arrested on Friday and appeared in the Blue Down's Magistrates' Court on Monday.



The news of yet another young child getting caught in the crossfire of gang violence, is an all too common reality.

This time last week, Visagie was still alive, however that afternoon he would be struck by a stray bullet - which would lead to his death.



His alleged killers were in the dock on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said, “The two suspects appeared in the Blue Down’s Magistrates Court and their case has been postponed to 19 October 2020 for bail information. Until then, both will remain in custody.”



A girlfriend of one of the accused also appeared in the same court on Monday for allegedly hiding the murder weapon under her Wendy house.



